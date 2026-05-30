Definition What is AI SAST?

AI SAST is static application security testing that uses AI to understand code the way a security engineer would, rather than matching it against a fixed library of patterns. Classic SAST parses source code and flags constructs that resemble known-bad patterns. It runs without executing the code, which is why it scales, but pattern matching has no sense of context, so it produces large volumes of findings that may or may not be real.

AI SAST adds reasoning. It builds a model of the codebase: how functions call each other, where untrusted input enters, how data flows across files and services, and which paths actually reach a sink. With that context it can tell the difference between a string that merely looks dangerous and one that an attacker can truly control. The result is fewer false positives, and crucially, the ability to catch flaws that have no obvious pattern at all, such as broken authorization or business-logic errors.