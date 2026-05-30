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AI SAST

Static analysis that proves a vulnerability is exploitable before it reaches your team. Hacktron reads your code in context, validates each finding with a real proof-of-concept exploit, and hands back an AI fix.

Traditional SAST flags patterns. It floods you with maybes, and your team learns to ignore it. AI SAST changes the question from "does this look risky" to "can this actually be exploited". Hacktron indexes your repository and its call graphs, reasons about how data really flows, and only surfaces findings it can prove.

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Exploitable or not reported

Every finding is validated with a working proof-of-concept exploit before it reaches your queue.

Full codebase context

Indexes repositories and call graphs instead of matching isolated lines against rule libraries.

Fix shipped with every finding

A suggested AI fix lands in the pull request, and the finding auto-resolves once it merges.

Definition

What is AI SAST?

AI SAST is static application security testing that uses AI to understand code the way a security engineer would, rather than matching it against a fixed library of patterns. Classic SAST parses source code and flags constructs that resemble known-bad patterns. It runs without executing the code, which is why it scales, but pattern matching has no sense of context, so it produces large volumes of findings that may or may not be real.

AI SAST adds reasoning. It builds a model of the codebase: how functions call each other, where untrusted input enters, how data flows across files and services, and which paths actually reach a sink. With that context it can tell the difference between a string that merely looks dangerous and one that an attacker can truly control. The result is fewer false positives, and crucially, the ability to catch flaws that have no obvious pattern at all, such as broken authorization or business-logic errors.

In one line

AI SAST is static analysis that reasons about your specific code and proves exploitability, instead of guessing from patterns.

Side by side

AI SAST vs traditional SAST

The clearest way to understand AI SAST is to compare it with the rule-based tools most teams already run.

DimensionTraditional / rule-based SASTAI SAST (Hacktron)
How it finds issuesMatches code against a fixed library of patterns and rulesReasons about the code in context using call graphs and data flow
False positivesHigh; pattern matches without context flood the queueLow; only findings validated as exploitable are reported
Business-logic flawsMissed; no fixed rule describes broken authorization or intentCaught by reasoning about intent, authorization, and product behavior
Output per findingA location and a rule IDA proof-of-concept exploit plus a suggested AI fix
Triage effortManual; engineers confirm or dismiss each alertMinimal; the proof-of-concept confirms it for you
New rules and coverageWait for a vendor rule updateAdapts via reasoning and project-specific learning

A note for fairness: rule-based SAST is fast, deterministic, and easy to audit, and it remains useful for well-defined classes of bug. AI SAST is not a wholesale replacement of every linter; it is the layer that adds context, validation, and business-logic coverage on top. For a longer treatment, read AI SAST vs traditional SAST.

Mechanism

How Hacktron's AI SAST works

Three capabilities separate Hacktron from both rule-based scanners and AI tools that only triage.

Codebase context

Reads your whole repository, not just the diff.

Hacktron indexes the repository and its call graphs before it reasons about any single change. It knows where untrusted input enters, how it travels, and which functions it reaches. That context is why it can confirm a real data-flow path and post the finding on the exact vulnerable lines, instead of flagging a line in isolation.

Proof-of-concept validation

If it cannot prove it, it does not report it.

For each candidate finding, Hacktron attempts to generate a working proof-of-concept exploit. If it cannot prove the finding is exploitable, it does not report it. This single rule is the antidote to false-positive fatigue: what reaches your team is what an attacker could actually use, with the reproduction steps attached.

AI fix and auto-resolution

A fix in the PR, and the finding closes itself.

Every validated finding comes with a suggested fix written for your code, ready to apply in the pull request. When the fix lands, Hacktron re-checks and resolves the finding automatically, so the loop closes without manual bookkeeping or stale backlog tickets.

Where this runs: connect a GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket repository and Hacktron's agents work inside your CI/CD on every pull request. The same engine powers AI code review for pull requests and feeds the deeper AI white-box penetration testing.

AI SAST tools compared

How Hacktron compares with Snyk Code and Semgrep

Buyers searching for AI SAST usually evaluate a short list. Here is an honest comparison of the AI SAST capability specifically, not the whole platform.

CapabilityHacktronSnyk CodeSemgrep
Core approachAI reasoning plus proof-of-concept validationDeepCode AI engine (SAST), SCA-first platformPatterns plus a Multimodal AI layer
False-positive postureReports only validated, exploitable findings97.18% true-positive rate but 34.55% false-positive rate on the OWASP BenchmarkAbout 50% less noise versus AI alone (vendor figure)
Business-logic flawsYes, via contextual reasoningLimitedLimited (pattern-led)
Proof-of-concept exploitYes, generated per findingNoNo
AI fix in the PRYes, plus auto-resolutionFix suggestionsAssistant AI triage and autofix
Free tierFree for open source; free trialFree (limited tests)Community Edition (free, 3,000+ rules)
Entry paid price$40 / developer / monthTeam from ~$25 / dev / monthTeam $35 / contributor / month (annual)

Reading the table: Snyk and Semgrep are broad, mature platforms; if you need SCA, container, and IaC scanning in one suite, they cover more surface. Hacktron competes on depth of the SAST result itself: it proves exploitability and writes the fix, which is what cuts triage time. Snyk accuracy figures are from the OWASP Benchmark as reported by Xygeni (May 2026); Semgrep figures and pricing are from semgrep.dev. For a deeper head-to-head, see Hacktron vs Snyk and Hacktron vs Semgrep, or browse the best AI SAST toolsroundup. Full Hacktron plans are on the pricingsection.

Evidence

Proof, not promises

AI SAST claims are easy to make. Hacktron backs them with public evidence: customer results, original vulnerability research, and a public compliance posture.

See Sample Report

Original research

Hacktron's team has published advisories including a BeyondTrust pre-authentication RCE (CVE-2026-1731, CVSS 9.9) and a PAN-OS GlobalProtect authentication bypass (CVE-2026-0265). The same engine that finds these reviews your code. Browse the published CVEs and advisories.

Trusted by security teams

Perplexity, Supabase, Yoto, Gumroad, and WSO2 use Hacktron, with named endorsements from their security and engineering leaders.

Compliance

Hacktron is SOC 2 Type 1 with a public Trust Centercovering data handling and security controls.

Customer story
ZellifyVisit Zellify

At Zellify, security is a core priority. Before Hacktron, we relied on a combination of manual code reviews and automated security tools from established providers to audit both pull requests and our existing codebase. While this setup gave us a baseline level of confidence, it still required significant manual effort and, as we later discovered, left critical gaps.

When we transitioned to Hacktron and ran a full audit of our codebase, the results were immediate and eye-opening. Hacktron uncovered multiple critical vulnerabilities that had gone completely undetected by other widely used tools on the market. These were not minor issues. They were serious weaknesses that could have been exploited with severe consequences if discovered by malicious actors.

For teams currently relying on traditional automated security tools, trying Hacktron is an easy decision. In our experience, it surfaces issues that other providers simply miss and does so with a level of speed and precision that is hard to match.

Nils Nygren Liljenstrand, Co-founder of Zellify
FAQ

AI SAST questions, answered

The questions teams ask when they evaluate AI SAST, from definition to pricing.

What is AI SAST?

AI SAST is static application security testing that uses AI to reason about your code in context, rather than matching it against fixed patterns. It understands how data flows through your application, so it finds real, exploitable issues, including business-logic flaws, and produces far fewer false positives than rule-based scanners.

How is AI SAST different from traditional SAST?

Traditional SAST matches code against a rule library and flags anything that looks risky, which produces many false positives and misses logic flaws that have no pattern. AI SAST adds reasoning about context and, in Hacktron's case, validates each finding with a proof-of-concept exploit before reporting it.

Does AI SAST reduce false positives?

Yes, that is its main benefit. Hacktron only reports findings it can prove are exploitable, so your team spends time on real risk instead of triaging maybes. For comparison, rule-based engines can carry false-positive rates around one in three on standard benchmarks.

Can AI SAST find business-logic vulnerabilities?

Often, yes. Because Hacktron reasons about intent and authorization rather than syntax, it can detect broken access control and logic errors that pattern-based tools cannot, since no fixed rule describes them.

Does Hacktron replace my existing scanners?

Not necessarily. Rule-based linters and scanners are fast and deterministic for well-defined bug classes. Hacktron adds the contextual, validating layer on top, and many teams run it as the gate on pull requests where exploitability matters most.

How does Hacktron prove a finding is real?

It attempts to generate a working proof-of-concept exploit for each candidate. If it cannot, it does not report the finding. This rule is why the results are trustworthy enough to block a merge.

How does AI SAST fit into CI/CD?

Connect a GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket repository and Hacktron's agents run on every pull request inside your existing pipeline. Findings appear as inline comments with a fix you can apply, and resolve automatically once the fix is merged.

How much does Hacktron cost?

The Pro Plan is $40 per developer per month, including 50 pull requests with unlimited scans per PR and $1 per additional PR. Open-source projects are free, and Enterprise pricing is custom.

How accurate is Hacktron compared with Snyk Code or Semgrep?

Hacktron competes on validated, exploitable findings rather than raw flag volume. Snyk Code shows a high true-positive rate but also a high false-positive rate on the OWASP Benchmark; Semgrep reduces noise with an AI layer on top of patterns. See the dedicated comparison pages for a full head-to-head.

Is AI SAST safe to run on private code?

Hacktron is SOC 2 Type 1 and operates a public Trust Center. Review the Trust Center for current data-handling details before connecting a private repository.

Get started

See what exploit-aware AI SAST finds in your code

Connect a repository and get validated, exploitable findings with fixes on your next pull request. Free for open source.

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