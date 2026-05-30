Exploitable or not reported
Every finding is validated with a working proof-of-concept exploit before it reaches your queue.
Static analysis that proves a vulnerability is exploitable before it reaches your team. Hacktron reads your code in context, validates each finding with a real proof-of-concept exploit, and hands back an AI fix.
Traditional SAST flags patterns. It floods you with maybes, and your team learns to ignore it. AI SAST changes the question from "does this look risky" to "can this actually be exploited". Hacktron indexes your repository and its call graphs, reasons about how data really flows, and only surfaces findings it can prove.
No credit card required
Every finding is validated with a working proof-of-concept exploit before it reaches your queue.
Indexes repositories and call graphs instead of matching isolated lines against rule libraries.
A suggested AI fix lands in the pull request, and the finding auto-resolves once it merges.
AI SAST is static application security testing that uses AI to understand code the way a security engineer would, rather than matching it against a fixed library of patterns. Classic SAST parses source code and flags constructs that resemble known-bad patterns. It runs without executing the code, which is why it scales, but pattern matching has no sense of context, so it produces large volumes of findings that may or may not be real.
AI SAST adds reasoning. It builds a model of the codebase: how functions call each other, where untrusted input enters, how data flows across files and services, and which paths actually reach a sink. With that context it can tell the difference between a string that merely looks dangerous and one that an attacker can truly control. The result is fewer false positives, and crucially, the ability to catch flaws that have no obvious pattern at all, such as broken authorization or business-logic errors.
In one line
AI SAST is static analysis that reasons about your specific code and proves exploitability, instead of guessing from patterns.
The clearest way to understand AI SAST is to compare it with the rule-based tools most teams already run.
|Dimension
|Traditional / rule-based SAST
|AI SAST (Hacktron)
|How it finds issues
|Matches code against a fixed library of patterns and rules
|Reasons about the code in context using call graphs and data flow
|False positives
|High; pattern matches without context flood the queue
|Low; only findings validated as exploitable are reported
|Business-logic flaws
|Missed; no fixed rule describes broken authorization or intent
|Caught by reasoning about intent, authorization, and product behavior
|Output per finding
|A location and a rule ID
|A proof-of-concept exploit plus a suggested AI fix
|Triage effort
|Manual; engineers confirm or dismiss each alert
|Minimal; the proof-of-concept confirms it for you
|New rules and coverage
|Wait for a vendor rule update
|Adapts via reasoning and project-specific learning
A note for fairness: rule-based SAST is fast, deterministic, and easy to audit, and it remains useful for well-defined classes of bug. AI SAST is not a wholesale replacement of every linter; it is the layer that adds context, validation, and business-logic coverage on top. For a longer treatment, read AI SAST vs traditional SAST.
Three capabilities separate Hacktron from both rule-based scanners and AI tools that only triage.
Hacktron indexes the repository and its call graphs before it reasons about any single change. It knows where untrusted input enters, how it travels, and which functions it reaches. That context is why it can confirm a real data-flow path and post the finding on the exact vulnerable lines, instead of flagging a line in isolation.
For each candidate finding, Hacktron attempts to generate a working proof-of-concept exploit. If it cannot prove the finding is exploitable, it does not report it. This single rule is the antidote to false-positive fatigue: what reaches your team is what an attacker could actually use, with the reproduction steps attached.
Every validated finding comes with a suggested fix written for your code, ready to apply in the pull request. When the fix lands, Hacktron re-checks and resolves the finding automatically, so the loop closes without manual bookkeeping or stale backlog tickets.
Where this runs: connect a GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket repository and Hacktron's agents work inside your CI/CD on every pull request. The same engine powers AI code review for pull requests and feeds the deeper AI white-box penetration testing.
Buyers searching for AI SAST usually evaluate a short list. Here is an honest comparison of the AI SAST capability specifically, not the whole platform.
|Capability
|Hacktron
|Snyk Code
|Semgrep
|Core approach
|AI reasoning plus proof-of-concept validation
|DeepCode AI engine (SAST), SCA-first platform
|Patterns plus a Multimodal AI layer
|False-positive posture
|Reports only validated, exploitable findings
|97.18% true-positive rate but 34.55% false-positive rate on the OWASP Benchmark
|About 50% less noise versus AI alone (vendor figure)
|Business-logic flaws
|Yes, via contextual reasoning
|Limited
|Limited (pattern-led)
|Proof-of-concept exploit
|Yes, generated per finding
|No
|No
|AI fix in the PR
|Yes, plus auto-resolution
|Fix suggestions
|Assistant AI triage and autofix
|Free tier
|Free for open source; free trial
|Free (limited tests)
|Community Edition (free, 3,000+ rules)
|Entry paid price
|$40 / developer / month
|Team from ~$25 / dev / month
|Team $35 / contributor / month (annual)
Reading the table: Snyk and Semgrep are broad, mature platforms; if you need SCA, container, and IaC scanning in one suite, they cover more surface. Hacktron competes on depth of the SAST result itself: it proves exploitability and writes the fix, which is what cuts triage time. Snyk accuracy figures are from the OWASP Benchmark as reported by Xygeni (May 2026); Semgrep figures and pricing are from semgrep.dev. For a deeper head-to-head, see Hacktron vs Snyk and Hacktron vs Semgrep, or browse the best AI SAST toolsroundup. Full Hacktron plans are on the pricingsection.
AI SAST claims are easy to make. Hacktron backs them with public evidence: customer results, original vulnerability research, and a public compliance posture.
Original research
Hacktron's team has published advisories including a BeyondTrust pre-authentication RCE (CVE-2026-1731, CVSS 9.9) and a PAN-OS GlobalProtect authentication bypass (CVE-2026-0265). The same engine that finds these reviews your code. Browse the published CVEs and advisories.
Trusted by security teams
Perplexity, Supabase, Yoto, Gumroad, and WSO2 use Hacktron, with named endorsements from their security and engineering leaders.
Compliance
Hacktron is SOC 2 Type 1 with a public Trust Centercovering data handling and security controls.
At Zellify, security is a core priority. Before Hacktron, we relied on a combination of manual code reviews and automated security tools from established providers to audit both pull requests and our existing codebase. While this setup gave us a baseline level of confidence, it still required significant manual effort and, as we later discovered, left critical gaps.
When we transitioned to Hacktron and ran a full audit of our codebase, the results were immediate and eye-opening. Hacktron uncovered multiple critical vulnerabilities that had gone completely undetected by other widely used tools on the market. These were not minor issues. They were serious weaknesses that could have been exploited with severe consequences if discovered by malicious actors.
For teams currently relying on traditional automated security tools, trying Hacktron is an easy decision. In our experience, it surfaces issues that other providers simply miss and does so with a level of speed and precision that is hard to match.
The questions teams ask when they evaluate AI SAST, from definition to pricing.
AI SAST is static application security testing that uses AI to reason about your code in context, rather than matching it against fixed patterns. It understands how data flows through your application, so it finds real, exploitable issues, including business-logic flaws, and produces far fewer false positives than rule-based scanners.
Traditional SAST matches code against a rule library and flags anything that looks risky, which produces many false positives and misses logic flaws that have no pattern. AI SAST adds reasoning about context and, in Hacktron's case, validates each finding with a proof-of-concept exploit before reporting it.
Yes, that is its main benefit. Hacktron only reports findings it can prove are exploitable, so your team spends time on real risk instead of triaging maybes. For comparison, rule-based engines can carry false-positive rates around one in three on standard benchmarks.
Often, yes. Because Hacktron reasons about intent and authorization rather than syntax, it can detect broken access control and logic errors that pattern-based tools cannot, since no fixed rule describes them.
Not necessarily. Rule-based linters and scanners are fast and deterministic for well-defined bug classes. Hacktron adds the contextual, validating layer on top, and many teams run it as the gate on pull requests where exploitability matters most.
It attempts to generate a working proof-of-concept exploit for each candidate. If it cannot, it does not report the finding. This rule is why the results are trustworthy enough to block a merge.
Connect a GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket repository and Hacktron's agents run on every pull request inside your existing pipeline. Findings appear as inline comments with a fix you can apply, and resolve automatically once the fix is merged.
The Pro Plan is $40 per developer per month, including 50 pull requests with unlimited scans per PR and $1 per additional PR. Open-source projects are free, and Enterprise pricing is custom.
Hacktron competes on validated, exploitable findings rather than raw flag volume. Snyk Code shows a high true-positive rate but also a high false-positive rate on the OWASP Benchmark; Semgrep reduces noise with an AI layer on top of patterns. See the dedicated comparison pages for a full head-to-head.
Hacktron is SOC 2 Type 1 and operates a public Trust Center. Review the Trust Center for current data-handling details before connecting a private repository.
Connect a repository and get validated, exploitable findings with fixes on your next pull request. Free for open source.
No credit card required