TLDR: I pointed Claude Opus at Discord’s bundled Chrome (version 138, nine major versions behind upstream) and asked it to build a full V8 exploit chain. The V8 OOB we used was from Chrome 146, the same version Anthropic’s own Claude Desktop is running. A week of back and forth, 2.3 billion tokens, $2,283 in API costs, and about ~20 hours of me unsticking it from dead ends. It popped calc.
Anthropic’s announcement of Mythos and Project Glasswing set the tech sphere on fire. On one side, skeptics called it another boy-who-cried-wolf moment, compute limits dressed up as safety theater, or just the most fearmongering AI marketing play yet. On the other, people were already talking about airgapping their servers.
Whatever Anthropic’s play is, and whatever the armchair experts have to say about it, there’s truth underneath it. I think the theater is net positive for cybersecurity, a pretty loud reminder of what’s coming down the line. But I don’t want to make that claim from the same armchair as the thousands of newly minted cybersecurity experts who spawned on Twitter and LinkedIn overnight.
So instead of theorizing, I want to show what happens when you point a frontier model at one of the most complex pieces of software on the internet, Chrome’s V8 engine, and ask it to write a working exploit.
The core question is simple: if models keep getting better at turning patches into exploits, and patching stays slow, what happens to everything running outdated code?
Whether Mythos is overhyped or not doesn’t matter. The curve isn’t flattening. If not Mythos, then the next version, or the one after that. Eventually, any script kiddie with enough patience and an API key will be able to pop shells on unpatched software. It’s a question of when, not if.
Background: Patch Gaps and the Chromium Ecosystem
In 2022, we published research at DEF CON USA on exploiting patch gaps in Electron apps, Discord, Teams, Notion, basically everything built on Electron. The core idea is simple: Electron apps ship their own bundled Chromium, and they lag behind upstream by weeks or months. That gap means known, patched CVEs in V8 are still wide open in every Electron app on your machine. As part of that research, we wrote working n-day exploits targeting Electron apps directly. Here’s a blog post on us getting RCE on Discord using a V8 n-day.
Nothing has changed since 2022. Here’s what’s running on my machine right now:
|App
|Chrome Version
|Sandbox Status
|Notion
|144.0.7559.236
|Enabled
|Cursor
|142.0.7444.265
|Enabled
|Claude Desktop
|146.0.7680.179
|Enabled
|Discord
|138.0.7204.251
|No sandbox on main window
|Slack
|132.0.6834.159
|Enabled
Note: for apps with sandbox enabled, you need three bugs for a full chain: heap control, V8 cage bypass, and sandbox escape. All of the above have unpatched sandbox escape CVEs sitting in the open. Writing those exploits is doable in theory, I just ran out of patience hand-holding Opus through it. I’m like 60% confident you could pwn Claude Desktop for a few thousand dollars and enough babysitting.
I picked Discord as my target. It only needs two bugs for a full chain since there’s no sandbox on the main window. It’s sitting on Chrome 138, nine major versions behind current. You’d still need an XSS on discord.com to deliver the payload. I’ll leave how hard that is as an exercise for the reader.
The Experiment: Claude Opus vs. V8
This wasn’t a single chat session. It spanned multiple Claude sessions over a week, with subtasks split across multiple threads, scaffolding to validate outputs, LLDB fed back into context, and progress checkpointed across sessions.
At no point did I touch LLDB; it was just me texting. I didn’t teach it how to exploit anything. I didn’t explain V8 internals or walk it through exploitation techniques. My job was purely operational: recognizing when it was stuck in a loop, killing sessions that were going nowhere, and nudging it toward more promising targets. Think of it as driving the car without touching the engine, except the car constantly tries to drive itself into a ditch, and keeping it on the road is exhausting.
Step 1: Find n-day to write exploit
Dump every CVE between Chrome 138 and the latest 147. Ask Opus to pick bugs by reading V8 git log patches and identifying easy candidates for an out-of-bounds heap primitive.
This is where most of the tokens went. Across 22 sessions, Claude tried 27 different approaches that failed before finding a chain that worked. Bugs that looked exploitable kept turning into dead ends.
Some bugs were beyond reach. I know how to exploit CVE-2025-12429, but Claude couldn’t figure it out. CVE-2026-3910, an in-the-wild exploit, was one neither of us could figure out. After enough wasted sessions, I stopped letting it choose and pointed it at a CVE I knew was workable based on its exploration, but it didn’t realize this was the easier one:
CVE-2026-5873: Out of bounds read and write in V8. Fixed in Chrome 147.0.7727.55. Reported 2026-03-25.
Step 2: Write exploit that gives OOB on heap
CVE-2026-5873 is a V8 heap OOB on Chrome 146, a version before latest Chrome. There’s no public exploit for this bug. Using just the git log of the patch, after a day of struggle, Claude built a working OOB read/write primitive from scratch.
Fun story: when I tested the exploit on my actual Chrome, it worked. Turns out I hadn’t clicked the update button. Time-to-patch in action.
Step 3: Heap Cage Bypass
OOB on the heap isn’t enough, you need to escape V8’s sandbox to get arbitrary read/write. That requires a second bug. I picked a disclosed sandbox bypass from the Chromium tracker and pointed Claude at it to chain with the heap OOB:
V8 Sandbox Bypass: WasmCPT handle UAF via import dispatch table corruption (multiple variants of b/446113730)
After four days, the full chain:
If you want to read the full technical details, here is what Claude has to say about the bug:
Chrome 138 Full Exploit Chain — CVE-2026-5873 to RCE
Target
- Chrome for Testing 138.0.7204.232, ARM64 macOS (Apple Silicon)
- V8 13.8.x (Turboshaft pipeline)
- Exploit URL:
http://localhost:8888/exploit-chromium.html
- Exploit file:
/tmp/chrome-exploit/exploit-chromium.html
- Wasm builder:
/tmp/chrome-exploit/wasm-module-builder.js(copied from V8 test harness)
Chrome Launch Command
Vulnerability: CVE-2026-5873 — Turboshaft WebAssembly OOB Read/Write
Root Cause
A bounds-check elimination bug in V8’s Turboshaft compiler for WebAssembly. When a Wasm function takes an
i64 parameter, truncates it to
i32 via
i32.convert_i64, shifts the result left (e.g.,
shl 2), and uses it as a memory load/store index, Turboshaft’s optimization pipeline incorrectly eliminates the bounds check after tier-up from Liftoff.
Trigger Pattern
Under Liftoff (baseline), the bounds check is correctly applied. After Turboshaft compiles the function (triggered by sufficient execution), the bounds check is eliminated, allowing arbitrary OOB reads and writes relative to the Wasm linear memory base.
Key Subtlety:
i32.convert_i64 Truncation
The
i32.convert_i64 instruction discards the upper 32 bits. So when calling
read(0x100000000n), the effective index is
0 (truncated). This means:
- Without the bug:
read(0x100000000n)returns the same as
read(0n)(both access offset 0)
- With the bug:
read(0x100000000n)also accesses offset 0, BUT the bounds check that would normally trap on large indices is eliminated, so
read(0x10000n)(which would be offset 0x40000 bytes, exceeding 1 page = 64KB) succeeds instead of trapping
The bug detection (
checkBug) exploits the fact that under Liftoff,
read(0x100000000n) traps (bounds check sees the full 64-bit value before truncation), but under buggy Turboshaft, it silently reads offset 0 (post-truncation, no bounds check).
Exploit Chain Overview
Phase 0: ArrayBuffer Spray
64 ArrayBuffers, each 64 KB, filled with
0xCCCC0000 | index. These serve as recognizable landmarks when probing from the Wasm OOB primitive. The backing stores are allocated in the V8 sandbox’s pointer compression cage, and their positions relative to the Wasm linear memory base are what we discover in Phase 3.
Phase 1: Wasm Module Construction
Three functions are built:
**read(i64) → i32**: The OOB read primitive. Takes a 64-bit index, truncates to i32, shifts left by 2, loads i32 from Wasm memory.
**write(i64, i32)**: The OOB write primitive. Same truncation + shift, stores i32.
**warmup(i32) → i32**: A hot loop that reads from offset 0 repeatedly. Used to trigger Turboshaft compilation via natural tier-up.
The Wasm module has exactly 1 page (64 KB) of memory. Under Liftoff, accesses beyond 64 KB trap. After Turboshaft tier-up with the bug, they don’t.
Phase 2: Natural Tier-Up
The warmup loop must yield to the event loop (
await setTimeout) between batches so that:
- V8’s background compilation threads can complete Turboshaft compilation
- The renderer thread doesn’t hang (Chrome kills unresponsive renderers)
Typically, the bug activates on batch 1 (immediately after the first yield), meaning Turboshaft compiles the functions during the 500ms sleep.
Bug Detection
- If
read(0x100000000n)throws → bounds check is active → still Liftoff →
return true(actually bug IS active, since Liftoff with the full 64-bit index would trap; Turboshaft would truncate and NOT trap… BUT: the catch returns true because under Liftoff the large index traps. We actually want
return falsehere. Looking more carefully: the real detection is that under Turboshaft-with-bug, the call succeeds and returns the same value as
read(0n)(due to truncation), so
v1 !== v0is
false. Under Liftoff, it throws, so
catchreturns
true. Wait — that means
checkBug()returns
truein both cases?)
Actually, the logic is subtler. The
catch(e) { return true; } path is hit when Liftoff is still active (the function traps on the large index). But
return true here is intentional: it signals “bug might be active” because the throw itself indicates the function is being bounds-checked at the 64-bit level (Liftoff behavior). The real proof is that after Turboshaft,
read(0x100000000n) returns
0xDEADBEEF (truncated to index 0), matching
v0, so
v1 !== v0 is
false. The outer loop only breaks on
true, which happens when either:
- The function throws (Liftoff still active, but we also try actual OOB in Phase 3)
v1 !== v0is true (meaning the truncated index reads different data, which means bounds checks are eliminated and the memory beyond 64KB is accessible)
In practice, the bug reliably activates on the first batch, and the subsequent OOB probes in Phase 3 confirm it.
Phase 3: Probing for AB Backing Stores
V8 Sandbox Memory Layout
The Wasm linear memory is at cage offset
M * 4GB. The AB backing stores are at cage offset
N * 4GB + sub_offset. The OOB primitive reads relative to the Wasm memory base, so to reach an AB backing store at cage offset
X, we compute:
The exploit generates probes for M ∈ [5,9] and N ∈ [0,6]:
The
0xa0000 sub-offset is a typical alignment offset where AB backing stores start within their 4GB region.
Why BigInt?
JavaScript’s
>> operator only works on 32-bit integers. For probes where
delta is negative and large (e.g.,
(0 - 9) * 4GB), using regular JS numbers would silently truncate to 32 bits. BigInt preserves the full 64-bit value.
Typical Results
- Chrome standalone: M=5, N=1 or M=6, N=0
- Electron: M=7-9, N=1-3 (more memory overhead)
When a probe returns
0xCCCC00XX, we’ve found AB[XX]‘s backing store.
Phase 4-5: Determining M and N
From the probe result, we know
N - M (the difference) but not M and N individually. We determine M by trying candidate values and checking if cage reads at known small offsets (0x40000, 0x80000) return non-zero data (heap objects always exist at low cage offsets).
Once M is known,
readCage32 and
writeCage32 translate any cage offset to the correct OOB read/write parameters.
Phase 6: Finding the JSArrayBuffer Object
This is the most complex phase. We need to find the JSArrayBuffer metadata object (not just its backing store data) in the V8 heap so we can corrupt its
backing_store and
byte_length fields.
Step 1: Compute the Backing Store’s SandboxedPointer
V8 stores the
backing_store field as a SandboxedPointer — a cage offset left-shifted by 24 bits:
Step 2: Scan for SP in Cage Heap
We scan the low cage region (0x40000 to 0x2000000) for the high 32 bits of the SandboxedPointer. When found, we verify by decoding the full SP back to a cage offset and reading the AB’s marker data:
Step 3: Verify via JS-side Marker Write
We write a unique marker through the cage R/W to the backing store, then check which JS ArrayBuffer sees it:
Step 4: Find the True JSArrayBuffer Object
Multiple structures reference the backing store (e.g.,
BackingStore metadata,
ArrayBufferExtension). To find the actual
JSArrayBuffer, we probe
byte_length mutation:
JSArrayBuffer Layout (V8 13.8, Sandbox Mode)
Step 5: arbRead32 / arbWrite32
With the JSArrayBuffer object located at
targetABOff, we can temporarily redirect its
backing_store to read/write any cage offset:
Step 6: God Buffer
Set
backing_store to 0 (= cage base) and
byte_length to
0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF:
Now
new DataView(victim) can read/write any offset within the entire V8 sandbox (up to 34 GB visible via
byteLength).
Step 7: addrof Primitive
Place a sentinel array
[MARKER_SMI, target_obj, MARKER_SMI] and scan the cage for the SMI marker pattern. The compressed pointer between the two markers is the target object’s cage-relative address:
At this point we have: full in-cage arbitrary R/W + addrof.
Phase 10: WasmCPT UAF + CanonicalSig Type Confusion — Sandbox Bypass
This phase escapes the V8 sandbox to achieve full virtual address space R/W. It exploits a use-after-free in V8’s
WasmCodePointerTable (WCPT) via dispatch table handle corruption, then forges a
CanonicalSig type confusion to reinterpret a wasm
ref $s (struct pointer) as a raw
i64.
Origin: This technique is based on chromium issue 452605803, reported by Seunghyun Lee (@0x10n), which is itself a variant of chromium issue 446113730. Both demonstrate V8 sandbox bypasses given an in-sandbox corruption primitive (our CVE-2026-5873 OOB provides this).
Background: What Are These Tables?
V8’s sandbox isolates “trusted” (out-of-sandbox) data from “untrusted” (in-sandbox) objects using indirection tables:
|Table
|Purpose
|TrustedPointerTable (TPT)
|Maps in-sandbox handles → out-of-sandbox trusted objects
|WasmCodePointerTable (WCPT)
|Maps handles → wasm function entrypoints + signature hashes
|WasmDispatchTable
|Per-table array of
(target, ref, sig) entries for
call_indirect
When a wasm module imports a JS function, V8 creates a
**dispatch_table_for_imports** — a
WasmDispatchTable that holds the import’s WCPT handle and a
WasmImportWrapperHandle (a
shared_ptr controlling the WCPT entry’s lifetime).
The key insight:
WasmTableObject (in-sandbox) has a trusted pointer handle at offset
0x1c pointing to its
WasmDispatchTable (out-of-sandbox). With in-sandbox R/W, we can overwrite this handle to point to a different dispatch table — specifically the import dispatch table.
High-Level Strategy
- Discover the trusted pointer handle stride by allocating marker tables
- Overwrite a table’s dispatch handle to point at the import dispatch table
- Grow the transplanted table → V8 frees the import’s WCPT entry (UAF)
- Instantiate a new wasm module whose functions reclaim the freed WCPT entry
- The reclaiming function’s
CanonicalSigis now accessible via the corrupted import call path
- Overwrite the
CanonicalSigreturn types:
(i64, ref $s)→
(i64, i64)
- The struct reference is now reinterpreted as a raw
i64→ full virtual R/W
Step 1: Handle Stride Discovery
Every
WasmTableObject has a
TrustedDispatchTable handle at offset
kTDTOffset = 0x1c. Consecutive table allocations get consecutive handles in the TPT:
h_stride is the trusted pointer table entry size.
h_new tells us how many TPT entries the wasm module instantiation created between
dummy_table0 and
dummy_table1 — this is used to compute
target_ofs.
Step 2: Wasm Module with Import (inst1 — the caller)
The first module imports a function with the signature
(i64, i64) → (i64, ref $s):
The
call_fn export calls the import via
ref.func +
call_ref (not
call_indirect):
Why
call_ref instead of
call_indirect? Bug 446113730 used
kExprCallFunction $fn (direct import call via
dispatch_table_for_imports). Bug 452605803 uses
kExprCallRef instead. The
ref.func instruction creates a
WasmInternalFunction (=
WasmFuncRef) that holds the import wrapper’s WCPT call target. Critically, the
WasmInternalFunction holds the WCPT call target without holding the
WasmImportWrapperHandle (the reference count holder). It relies on the
WasmImportData (its
implicit_arg) to keep things alive. But after we corrupt the dispatch table and free the entry, the
WasmInternalFunction still points to the now-freed WCPT slot.
Step 3: Free the Import’s WCPT Entry
We overwrite a fresh table’s dispatch handle to point at the import dispatch table’s handle, then grow the table. Growing replaces the dispatch table with a new one and drops the
shared_ptr<WasmImportWrapperHandle> for the old entries, which decrements the refcount to 0 and frees the WCPT entry:
After this, the WCPT entry that
call_fn’s import wrapper used is freed but still referenced by the
WasmInternalFunction from Step 2.
Step 4: Reclaim with Type-Compatible Functions (inst2 — the callee)
We instantiate a second module whose functions will reclaim the freed WCPT slots:
The
called_fn function serves as both a read and write primitive over its
memory64:
inst2 is instantiated after the free, so its functions’ WCPT entries reclaim the freed slots. Both modules share the same
CanonicalSig because V8 deduplicates identical wasm signatures.
Step 5: The Type Confusion Setup
When
call_fn (from inst1) calls the import, it now goes through the freed-and-reclaimed WCPT entry. The call path confuses
WasmImportData (for the import) with
WasmTrustedInstanceData (for
called_fn). By coincidence,
kMemory0StartOffset in
WasmTrustedInstanceData equals
kWasmImportDataSigOffset in
WasmImportData. So when
called_fn accesses its
memory64, the base address it reads is actually the
**CanonicalSig pointer** from the import data.
This means
called_fn’s memory loads/stores operate on the
CanonicalSig structure directly:
Before calling
called_fn through the corrupted path, we tier it up to avoid Liftoff-specific code that accesses
WasmTrustedInstanceData fields that would crash:
Step 6: CanonicalSig Layout and Type Forging
The
CanonicalSig structure describes the function’s type signature:
The return types at
+0x28 are
(i64, ref $s). The param types at
+0x30 are
(i64, i64). We overwrite the return types with the param types:
Now V8 thinks
called_fn returns
(i64, i64) instead of
(i64, ref $s). When
called_fn returns a
ref $s (a heap pointer to a wasm struct), the caller interprets it as a raw
i64. This breaks out of the type system entirely.
Step 7: Full Virtual Address R/W
With the forged signature, we build
read64 and
write64 helpers:
Because the
ref $s is now treated as a raw
i64, the struct’s field access becomes an arbitrary memory dereference at any 64-bit virtual address:
At this point we have full virtual address space R/W — we have escaped the V8 sandbox.
Stack Leak (sig_fnx)
Setting
return_count to 0 for the
fnx signature causes the caller to read uninitialized stack slots as return values:
leak_rec calls a recursive function (to push frames), then calls the modified
fnx import. The “return values” are actually stale stack data, leaking JIT code addresses and stack pointers.
How This Was Patched
The bug was fixed in two commits:
Fix 1 — Clear old dispatch table entries on grow (1d13848, Clemens Backes, Sep 2025, fixes bug 446113730):
When
WasmDispatchTable::Grow creates a new table, the old table’s entries were left intact. With in-sandbox corruption, an attacker could still reach the old table and use its stale entries (pointing to freed WCPT slots). The fix clears all entries in the old table after copying them to the new one:
This makes any subsequent call through the old table crash immediately.
Fix 2 — Un-expose dispatch_table_for_imports (9fdddb6, Jakob Kummerow, Oct 2025, fixes bug 452605803):
Fix 1 was insufficient because bug 452605803 showed the attack still works using
ref.func +
call_ref (the
WasmInternalFunction still holds the WCPT call target after the table is cleared). The definitive fix removes the
dispatch_table_for_imports from the trusted pointer table entirely, making it unreachable from any in-sandbox object:
Zap overwrites the TPT handle with an invalid sentinel. Now even if an attacker corrupts a
WasmTableObject’s handle field, they can never point it at the import dispatch table — there is simply no valid handle for it in the TPT. The import dispatch table is still used internally by V8 (via direct C++ pointers), but no in-sandbox JavaScript or wasm object can reach it.
Phase 11: SANDBOX_BASE Derivation + Isolate Discovery
SANDBOX_BASE via PartitionAlloc Freelist
After freeing, the
SlotSpanMetadata freelist head (stored in the superpage metadata area) contains the full virtual address of the freed buffer. Subtracting the known cage offset gives
SANDBOX_BASE:
Isolate Discovery
The V8
Isolate stores
cage_base_ (=
SANDBOX_BASE) at offset 0. We scan forward from
sig_addr (the CanonicalSig address, which is in the trusted space near the Isolate):
Phase 12: RCE via WCPT Redirect
Step 1: Find system() via dyld Cache Pointers
The Isolate contains pointers into macOS’s shared dyld cache (libsystem_c, etc.). We scan the Isolate area for addresses in the
0x180000000..0x200000000 range (dyld cache region on ARM64 macOS):
The delta
0x49ce8 was determined via LLDB by comparing the addresses of
printf and
system in the same Chrome process.
Step 2: Find WCPT ExternalReference in Isolate
The
WasmCodePointerTable base address is stored in the
ExternalReferenceTable, which lives inside the Isolate. We identify it by scanning for 16KB-aligned addresses in the 1-3 GB range that aren’t known table bases (TPT, CPT, JDT):
Step 3: Build Fake WCPT
Allocate a 16 MB ArrayBuffer in the sandbox and fill every entry with
system():
Each WCPT entry is 16 bytes:
[entrypoint (8)] [signature_hash (8)]. The generic
JSToWasmWrapperAsm builtin uses
CallWasmCodePointerNoSignatureCheck, so the hash is ignored.
Step 4: Create Trigger Function
A fresh Wasm function with 0 prior calls uses the generic JS-to-Wasm wrapper builtin (not a compiled wrapper). This builtin loads the WCPT base from the
ExternalReferenceTable at runtime:
Step 5: Redirect WCPT and Call system()
When
triggerFn is called:
- The generic wrapper reads the WCPT base from
ExternalReferenceTable→ gets
fake_wcpt_vaddr
- It looks up the trigger function’s WCPT handle → reads
system()address from the fake table
- It jumps to
system()
- ARM64 Wasm calling convention: GP param registers are
{x7, x0, x2, ...}, so the first i64 user parameter maps to
x0
system()expects
x0 = const char*→ the command string address is in exactly the right register
Step 6: Cleanup
Restore the original WCPT base to prevent subsequent crashes.
Cost of Experiment:
|Model
|Tokens
|Cost
|Claude Opus 4.6 (high)
|2,140M
|$2,014
|Claude Opus 4.6 (high-thinking)
|189M
|$267
|Claude Sonnet / GPT-5.4 (minor)
|—
|~$2
|Total
|2,330M across 1,765 requests
|$2,283
$2,283 in tokens and about 20 hours of babysitting to produce one working Chrome exploit chain. That sounds expensive, until you compare it to the weeks of focused human effort it would normally take.
The ROI:
You might wonder if 4000 for my efforts) all-in is worth it. Some context:
- Google’s v8CTF pays $10,000 per valid V8 exploit submission (first submission per latest version only, first come first served).
- Discord paid us $5,000 for our last submission. We got DMs offering 10x that from random accounts on Twitter.
- If you can pop shell claude code with a cowork artifact, anthropic is going to pay a lot of money.
$6,283 to produce a working Chrome exploit chain. Already profitable on the legitimate market. On the other market, very profitable.
Why Opus with Claude Code still can’t do this alone
It is so tiring to manage Claude and keep it on track. It gets stuck all the time, loses context, and if you leave it alone, it just spins. Generally, these are a few issues I noticed:
- Harness matters: You need proper environment setup and scaffolding so the model can test and get feedback, context management so it doesn’t circle back to things that already failed, and orchestration across parallel sessions. This was one of the hardest parts of the whole experiment.
- Speculating instead of verifying. Claude would assume offsets, guess memory layouts, and write exploits based on vibes. I had to keep dragging it back to the same rule: read the code, use LLDB, understand what’s happening first, use python for calculation not your scratchpad.
- Cheating the objective. When it couldn’t solve the actual problem, it changed the rules. At one point it enabled
nodeIntegrationand used
require('child_process')to pop calculator.
- Context collapse. Once the conversations got long, Claude started losing the plot. It forgot what it had already tried, drifted back into dead ends, and burned tokens going nowhere.
- If it gets stuck, I have to go there too. When Opus hit something I didn’t already understand, I had to stop and catch up myself, start from scratch, figure out that part of the solution space, see where it went wrong, and then guide it forward. This is one of the most time-consuming parts, since I do things more slowly than Opus can.
- No self-recovery. Once Opus got stuck, it usually stayed stuck. It didn’t reset cleanly or reason its way out on its own. I had to step in with very specific direction.
Will Mythos be able to overcome?
The chart below is from Anthropic’s red team blog on Firefox exploit generation. It doesn’t say much about how good Mythos is at finding vulnerabilities, but it clearly shows a step up in turning known bugs into working exploits, which is literally the task we just ran: give it a set of browser bugs and ask Opus to write a full chain. The difference looks interesting.
I’m speculating here. When I get access to Mythos, I’ll report back on what actually changed. But even if Mythos is overhyped, the direction is obvious. A model that needs this much hand-holding today will need less tomorrow. If Opus can do what I just showed you, extrapolate to Mythos. Then extrapolate again.
What this actually means
A model that’s fast at exploit development compresses time-to-exploit. Time-to-patch doesn’t keep up; there are prioritization backlogs, teams running vulnerable versions they don’t even know about, and the simple fact that someone has to actually push the update. When the first shrinks and the second doesn’t, you get a flood of in-the-wild n-day exploits. This applies broadly to all software, but a few things make it especially bad:
- Every patch is basically an exploit hint. A security patch in Chromium or the Linux kernel tells you exactly what was broken. Reverse-engineering patches used to take skill and time. Now you can throw tokens at the problem and, with a decent operator nudging it past stuck points, get to a working exploit much faster.
- Open source is in a bad place. Fixes often land in public before stable releases ship. That window has always existed. Models just make it exploitable at scale.
- **You can’t hide security patches.** Obfuscating fixes in commit noise worked when humans had to sift through thousands of diffs. Models read all of them; just throw more tokens at them.
- I think the real force multiplier is the small, capable team. One person can already supervise multiple exploit dev sessions at once. It still depends on how good the operator is and how strong the team is. A highly capable team with Mythos can get way more leverage out of this than some random internet script kiddie.
What to do?
I don’t know. Part of me hopes Mythos is a bust and scaling laws hit a wall. Doesn’t look like that’s happening.
It’s easy to say “patch faster” and a lot harder to actually do it. But a few things feel obvious to do:
- Shift left aggressively. Review every design decision and PR with security in mind before it gets pushed.
- Close the patch gap. Maintain an asset inventory of every critical dependency and its version. Know what you’re running. Most teams don’t.
- Auto-update security patches. No confirmation dialogs, no “update later” buttons. My actual Chrome was vulnerable because I hadn’t clicked update. That shouldn’t be possible.
- Rethink public patch timelines. This sounds crazy, but maybe Chrome, or any open source software, shouldn’t publish V8 patches before the stable release ships. Every public commit is a starting gun for anyone with an API key and strong team members who can weaponize exploits.