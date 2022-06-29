I Let Claude Opus Write a Chrome Exploit: The Next Model (Mythos?) Won't Need My Help?

I pointed Claude Opus at Discord's bundled Chrome (version 138, nine major versions behind upstream) and asked it to build a full V8 exploit chain. The V8 OOB we used was from Chrome 146, the same version Anthropic's own Claude Desktop is running. A week of back and forth, 2.3 billion tokens, $2,283 in API costs, and about ~20 hours of me unsticking it from dead ends. It popped calc.

M Mohan Pedhapati ・ April 15, 2026