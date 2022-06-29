Securing Internet-Critical Software: How We Could Have Backdoored Bash
A shell injection hidden in an email address gave us code execution on GNU Savannah, then root, then the ability to push to the upstream Bash repository. We reported it, kept auditing, and helped the FSF fix 26 vulnerabilities in the forge that hosts GNU.
HHarsh Jaiswal RRahul Maini・October 30, 2026 HHacktron Teamresearch
Watching GPT-5.6 Sol Ultra Write a Chrome Exploit: Exploit Development as We Know It Is Dead
We benchmarked the latest frontier models, GPT-5.6 Sol Medium, Sol Ultra, and Grok 4.5, on their exploit-development capabilities. After processing 2.096 billion tokens, Sol Ultra was the only model to produce a complete exploit chain.・July 14, 2026
MMohan Pedhapatiresearchbenchmark
GLM and DeepSeek Are Catching Frontier Models at Finding Vulnerabilities
We benchmarked GLM, DeepSeek, Kimi, and MiniMax against GPT, Claude, Gemini, and Opus on 15 real vulnerabilities patched in Fider, an open-source Go and React app. Frontier models still lead, but open-weight models are closing the gap fast.
MMohan Pedhapati HHarsh Jaiswal・July 8, 2026 RRahul Mainiresearchopen-source
When Your VPN Opens Your Private Network to the Public
How AI-assisted reverse engineering of stripped PAN-OS binaries led to finding a JWT algorithm confusion vulnerability in GlobalProtect's Cloud Authentication Service, enabling full VPN auth bypass with just a username.・May 20, 2026
HHarsh Jaiswalresearch
I Let Claude Opus Write a Chrome Exploit: The Next Model (Mythos?) Won't Need My Help?
I pointed Claude Opus at Discord's bundled Chrome (version 138, nine major versions behind upstream) and asked it to build a full V8 exploit chain. The V8 OOB we used was from Chrome 146, the same version Anthropic's own Claude Desktop is running. A week of back and forth, 2.3 billion tokens, $2,283 in API costs, and about ~20 hours of me unsticking it from dead ends. It popped calc.・April 15, 2026
MMohan Pedhapatiresearch
CVE-2026-1731: Pre-Auth RCE in BeyondTrust Remote Support & PRA
Hacktron AI's agents identified a critical pre-authentication remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in BeyondTrust Remote Support (RS) and older versions of Privileged Remote Access (PRA). This has been assigned CVE-2026-1731 with a CVSS 9.9 critical score.
HHarsh Jaiswal・February 6, 2026 MMohan Pedhapatiresearch
SupaPwn: Hacking Our Way into Lovable's Office and Helping Secure Supabase
We hacked our way into Lovable's office by demoing SupaPwn — a chain that could potentially enable region-wide tenant takeover: event-trigger privilege window, DB superuser, host RCE, SUID escalation, exposed configs, orchestration takeover
MMohan Pedhapati HHarsh Jaiswal ZZayne Zhang・November 17, 2025 lliveoverflowresearch