When your dependency tracker flags a CVE, it can send the ID to Hacktron. Hacktron checks the dependency files and source code in the repositories you select and opens a finding wherever it can show that your code reaches the vulnerability.

To send findings from Hacktron to your own endpoint, use an outbound webhook. Each direction uses its own signing secret.

Ask Hacktron to turn on the inbound CVE webhook for your organisation. Organisation Admins set it up, and each check spends automation credits.

Set up the automation

Choose repositories On Automations, select New automation and give it a name. On the Environments tab, add the connected repositories or applications to check, up to 100 repositories. Hacktron checks each one at the latest commit on the branch you pick, or on its default branch. Add the trigger On the Settings tab, select Add Trigger, then CVE webhook. Hacktron adds the Scan for affected code action for you. Select Save changes, then turn the automation on with the switch next to its name. Create a key Under the CVE webhook trigger on the Settings tab, select Create key and copy the signing secret. Hacktron shows it only once. The same section shows the webhook URL, and lets you rotate or revoke the key and see its history. The key can only start this automation. It can’t read findings or call the REST API.

Send a CVE

Send a signed POST to the webhook URL. The automation already specifies the repositories and branches, so a code check needs just the CVE ID.

1 { "cve_id" : "CVE-2025-29927" }

To check a running deployment too, add target_urls with up to 10 distinct public HTTP or HTTPS URLs that Hacktron can test without signing in. The request body reference lists the URL and CVE ID limits. Hacktron accepts only these two fields and limits the body to 32 KB.

Set HACKTRON_CVE_WEBHOOK_URL and HACKTRON_CVE_WEBHOOK_SECRET to the values from the automation. Give each event a unique HACKTRON_CVE_EVENT_ID , such as a UUID. Use 1 to 128 ASCII letters, digits, underscores, or hyphens. Keep the ID when you retry the event.

The Standard Webhooks library signs the exact body you send.

Node.js Install the library with npm install standardwebhooks . send-cve.mjs 1 import { Webhook } from 'standardwebhooks' 2 3 const webhook = new Webhook ( process . env . HACKTRON_CVE_WEBHOOK_SECRET ) 4 const body = JSON .stringify ({ cve_id : 'CVE-2025-29927' }) 5 const id = process . env . HACKTRON_CVE_EVENT_ID 6 if ( ! id) throw new Error ( 'Set HACKTRON_CVE_EVENT_ID before sending' ) 7 const sentAt = new Date () 8 9 const response = await fetch ( process . env . HACKTRON_CVE_WEBHOOK_URL , { 10 method : 'POST' , 11 headers : { 12 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 13 'webhook-id' : id , 14 'webhook-timestamp' : String ( Math .floor ( sentAt .getTime () / 1000 )) , 15 'webhook-signature' : webhook .sign (id , sentAt , body) , 16 } , 17 body , 18 }) 19 console .log ( response .status , await response .json ()) Python Install the libraries with pip install standardwebhooks requests . send_cve.py 1 import json 2 import os 3 from datetime import datetime , timezone 4 5 import requests 6 from standardwebhooks . webhooks import Webhook 7 8 webhook = Webhook (os.environ[ "HACKTRON_CVE_WEBHOOK_SECRET" ]) 9 body = json . dumps ({ "cve_id" : "CVE-2025-29927" }, separators = ( "," , ":" )) 10 msg_id = os . environ [ "HACKTRON_CVE_EVENT_ID" ] 11 sent_at = datetime . now (timezone.utc) 12 13 response = requests . post ( 14 os.environ[ "HACKTRON_CVE_WEBHOOK_URL" ], 15 data = body, 16 timeout = 30 , 17 headers = { 18 "Content-Type" : "application/json" , 19 "webhook-id" : msg_id, 20 "webhook-timestamp" : str ( int (sent_at. timestamp ())), 21 "webhook-signature" : webhook. sign (msg_id, sent_at, body), 22 }, 23 ) 24 print (response.status_code, response. json ()) Other languages The library also comes in C#, Go, Java, PHP, Ruby, Rust, and Elixir. To sign without it: Build the string {webhook-id}.{webhook-timestamp}.{body} using the exact JSON you send, including whitespace. Remove whsec_ from the start of the secret and base64-decode the rest. The result is the signing key. Compute the HMAC-SHA256 of the joined string with that key, and base64-encode it. Send v1, followed by that signature in webhook-signature .

If the response never arrives, retry with the same webhook-id and the exact same body. Sign the retry with a fresh timestamp. If Hacktron already accepted the event, it returns the original run ID. The API reference explains the status codes.

Review the results

A 202 Accepted response includes the run ID. Open Run history on the automation to see which commit Hacktron checked in each repository, what it found, and how many credits the check used.

Outcome What it means Affected Hacktron found an affected dependency version or the vulnerable code, and a path in your code that reaches it. The repository gets a finding. Not affected The repository isn’t affected at the checked commit. Inconclusive Hacktron couldn’t tell whether your code reaches the vulnerable code. Failed or blocked Hacktron didn’t check the repository.

A finding’s severity reflects the impact on your code. When the advisory includes a CVSS score, you’ll see that score alongside it. If you sent target URLs, they appear under Live targets, and a repository’s live-check verdict, when there is one, appears under Live check.

To hear when a check finishes, add notifiers to this automation on its Settings tab. Slack and email get a one-line summary of the outcomes, such as 1 affected, 2 not affected , with a link to the run. An outbound webhook gets an automation.cve.finished event with the run ID from the 202 response and each repository’s outcome and finding, so your system can close or escalate the CVE it sent.

CVE findings also follow your usual issue tracker settings, and match New vulnerability found automations like any other finding.

A run is blocked when your organisation is out of automation credits or Hacktron can’t load the CVE record. An Admin can then select Retry unresolved repositories, which checks the failed, blocked, and inconclusive repositories again at the same commits, with the same target URLs.

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