How Hacktron brings context-aware security review to every change in Nopan’s payments infrastructure

“In payments, every pull request is a risk decision. “Hacktron gives us an always-on, AI-driven security review layer alongside our engineers, so no single reviewer carries that risk alone, and we can keep shipping at speed.” Nick Ryabov

CTO

About Nopan

Nopan is a performance platform that helps merchants, fintechs, and PSPs launch, optimise, and scale account and wallet payments to improve conversion and efficiency, and drive revenue.

Its customers’ engineering, payments, finance, and operations teams depend on Nopan to keep transactions moving reliably, maintain visibility into every payment, and reconcile the money correctly.

The challenge: review depth that keeps pace with delivery

Nopan’s engineers ship continuously. Every change goes through peer review and automated checks, including testing and security scanning, before it reaches production. As code volume and complexity grew, along with the use of AI-assisted development, Nopan needed the depth of its security review to keep pace.

“We wanted the depth of our review to scale with that pace. “That meant finding something capable of adding useful, context-aware signal across every pull request, not simply another check that produced noise or acted as a rubber stamp.” Nick Ryabov

CTO

How Hacktron fits: specific, low-noise findings

Nopan needed security review that could scale with its growing code volume without introducing another stream of generic alerts. Hacktron provides context-aware findings tied to the code being reviewed, giving engineers enough detail to evaluate and act on each risk.

“Tools get ignored when they cry wolf or produce generic warnings that someone must spend time decoding. “Hacktron earned trust through specificity. Its flags point to the relevant code path and explain the risk clearly enough for an engineer to act on.” Nick Ryabov

CTO

Security findings with context

A Hacktron flag appears directly on the pull request alongside comments from human reviewers, showing the issue in the context of the relevant code. Hacktron adds codebase-aware coverage for complex vulnerabilities that automated scanners and human review can miss.

“[Hacktron] does not replace peer review or our existing checks. “It reviews each change alongside them and surfaces risks in complex, non-obvious scenarios, adding another perspective alongside automated scanners and human review.” Nick Ryabov

CTO

The results: always-on coverage that scales with code volume

For Nopan, every pull request can affect infrastructure that moves and accounts for money. Hacktron applies context-aware security review to every change, helping Nopan maintain consistent coverage as its code volume grows.

“Hacktron is an additional layer, not a replacement for peer review, automated testing, static analysis, or dependency scanning. “What it adds is always-on, context-aware security review applied to every pull request, keeping coverage consistent as our code volume grows.” Nick Ryabov

CTO

With Hacktron, Nopan has always-on, context-aware security review across the code that keeps payments moving, with coverage that scales as it ships more.