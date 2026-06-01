Why Krisp chose Hacktron for security code reviews

“Hacktron focuses on real, exploitable security issues with clear impact and remediation guidance. “It consistently uncovers high-value findings in PRs before they are published, helping us spend less time triaging and more time fixing the real risk.” Davit Karapetyan

Product Security Engineer

About Krisp

Krisp is a real-time Voice AI platform that helps individuals and enterprises with noise cancellation, accent conversion, live transcription, and AI meeting summaries. Its products are used across contact centers, meeting tools, and voice AI developer platforms worldwide.

With deployments across more than 200 million devices and over 80 billion minutes of voice conversations processed every month, Krisp operates at global scale. Security is therefore a critical priority for Krisp and its customers.

The challenge: security at the speed of development in an AI world

Like many security teams, Krisp relied on traditional SAST tools that generated high volumes of alerts. Most were not exploitable. Real risks were buried in noise, and triage became a time-consuming workflow of its own.

As engineering teams started leveraging AI to speed up software development, Krisp needed a way to identify meaningful vulnerabilities early in the development process without slowing down engineering teams or forcing them to change how they shipped code.

The solution: bringing an AI-native security workflow to the SDLC

Krisp integrated Hacktron Review directly into their GitHub workflow, bringing security into the pull request review process without changing how engineers already work.

Instead of scanning code changes in isolation, Hacktron reviews each pull request with application-specific threat models and full codebase context. By understanding how a change fits into the broader application, Hacktron can reason about whether it is actually exploitable and surface business logic flaws, broken security assumptions, and multi-step vulnerabilities that traditional pattern-based scanners are not designed to find.

Findings are posted inline with the affected code and include steps to reproduce the issue, reachability traces, and remediation guidance. Krisp’s engineers can verify exploitability in minutes instead of debating whether an alert is real.

The results: stronger security, less noise

Within the first 4 weeks of deployment, Hacktron has assisted Krisp in identifying and addressing a number of vulnerabilities before they could reach production, on average within 8 days of the issue being detected.

Krisp’s security team used GitHub triage comments, the Hacktron MCP, and the Hacktron API to triage more than 300 findings in a single week. Each false positive or accepted risk was marked with a reason, feeding directly into Hacktron’s threat model for Krisp’s codebase. Over time, this feedback helps Hacktron better understand Krisp’s architecture, security controls, and risk tolerance, reducing false positives and improving finding quality.

For complex systems like Krisp’s, security gates and primitives often span multiple repositories and applications. By combining its own analysis with direct feedback from Krisp’s team, Hacktron Review has helped Krisp achieve a high signal-to-noise ratio while continuously improving its understanding of Krisp’s controls.