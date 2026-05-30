Careers
Member of Technical Staff (Security)
San Francisco
Singapore
Hyderabad
London
Hybrid
Full-time
We’re looking for a security researcher to join us to build the future of security. Apply only if you’re deeply motivated by building in a small team, high ownership, high impact environment where your code will directly define the product and the company’s trajectory.
Hacktron is building security products that empower teams to stay ahead in the age of AI-powered threats. We believe defence is only possible when we accurately simulate the adversary. We work with some of the most important customers in the world, and are backed by great investors. You may know us from our OpenAI hack, or the other technical writeups we’ve published.
What you’ll do
Your work will be central to our security research efforts and play a key role in testing LLM capabilities on real-world software. You will:
- Work closely with one of the founders to scale our vulnerability research on open-source software, building on the work we’ve published in our blog.
- Create benchmarks to evaluate agent performance on real-world scenarios.
- Work closely with the engineering team to improve the efficacy of our agents by observing their performance on real systems.
- Review and test our product and internal systems for security vulnerabilities.
What we’re looking for
This is not an exhaustive list, nor are they strict requirements. If you meet at least 2 of the following criteria, please apply. We believe that frameworks can be learnt and are therefore framework-agnostic when evaluating past experience.
- You have a strong understanding of reachability analysis / taint tracking.
- You have a good understanding of web application vulnerabilities, and have demonstrated this through CTF competitions or being credited for the discovery of CVEs.
- You have presented technical security research at conferences.
- You have experience working with both traditional and LLM tools to aid your security research.
How we work
We’re a hybrid team because we believe that the best talent can come from anywhere. We use Deel for payroll, allowing us to hire both employees and contractors in any country in the world. We give you co-working memberships (such as the WeWork All Access Pass) so that you can work anywhere in the world. You can use it to work in-person with other team members in the same city, but it is not mandatory – just get work done. We have teammates in San Francisco, London, Singapore, and India.
You can participate in our Project Europe offsites which happen about once every 2 months.
What we offer
- Competitive salary with meaningful equity
- Health, vision, and dental insurance
- Kind, smart, and inspiring teammates