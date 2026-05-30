Member of Technical Staff (Security)

We’re looking for a security researcher to join us to build the future of security. Apply only if you’re deeply motivated by building in a small team, high ownership, high impact environment where your code will directly define the product and the company’s trajectory.

Hacktron is building security products that empower teams to stay ahead in the age of AI-powered threats. We believe defence is only possible when we accurately simulate the adversary. We work with some of the most important customers in the world, and are backed by great investors. You may know us from our OpenAI hack, or the other technical writeups we’ve published.