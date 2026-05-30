Careers
Member of Technical Staff Intern
San Francisco
Singapore
Hyderabad
London
Hybrid
Full-time
We’re looking for interns to join us to build the future of security. Apply only if you’re deeply motivated by building in a small team, high ownership, high impact environment where your code will directly define the product and the company’s trajectory.
Hacktron is building security products that empower teams building the software of tomorrow. We joined Project Europe’s first cohort in July, raised our Seed round in January, and are continuing the grow, fast.
What you’ll do
Your work will be central to our product and customers. At a high-level, we split our work into two teams:
- Product
- You’ll architect and ship end-to-end features across frontend (Nuxt/Vue), backend (NestJS), and CLI (Go), working closely with our design team and learning from our customers along the way.
- Agents
- You’ll design, experiment, and iterate on approaches to improve our security review workflow (Temporal, LangGraph, tree-sitter, Python)
Regardless of which team you join, you will:
- Own critical systems with a high degree of autonomy.
- Help define, scope, and review key projects; set priorities on the roadmap; and sequence deliverables that push the product forward.
- Investigate, troubleshoot, and resolve operational issues that arise in production.
- Document as you go and share your knowledge with the team.
What we’re looking for
This is not an exhaustive list, nor are they strict requirements. If you meet at least 2 of the following criteria, please apply. We believe that frameworks can be learnt and are therefore framework-agnostic when evaluating past experience.
- You have deep experience building and scaling distributed systems.
- You have strong expertise coding in Typescript, Python or Go.
- You are familiar with CI/CD pipelines, Kubernetes and Docker, message queues, relational databases and automated testing. We use the Google Cloud Platform.
- You have a strong systems-thinking mindset and understand infrastructure choices and their trade-offs.
We believe that cybersecurity concepts can be picked up very easily with strong software engineering fundamentals. That said, some things are nice to have and you may have good reason to be excited to work with us if:
- You’ve worked with compilers before or have a strong understanding of reachability analysis.
- You’ve a good understanding of web application vulnerabilities, and perhaps have demonstrated this through CTF competitions or being credited for the discovery of some CVEs.
How we work
We’re a hybrid team because we believe that the best talent can come from anywhere. We use Deel for payroll, allowing us to hire both employees and contractors in any country in the world. We give you a WeWork All Access Pass which covers desk bookings at any WeWork office around the world. You can use it to work in-person with other team members in the same city, but it is not mandatory – just get work done.
You can participate in our Project Europe offsites which happen about once every 2 months.
Compensation
The base pay range for this role is $3,000–$5,000 per month.