Careers
Member of Technical Staff (Engineering)
San Francisco
Singapore
Hyderabad
London
Hybrid
Full-time
We’re looking for an engineer to join us to build the future of security. Apply only if you’re deeply motivated by building in a small team, high ownership, high impact environment where your code will directly define the product and the company’s trajectory.
Hacktron is building security products that empower teams to stay ahead in the age of AI-powered threats. We believe defence is only possible when we accurately simulate the adversary. We work with some of the most important customers in the world, and are backed by great investors. You may know us from our OpenAI hack, or the other technical writeups we’ve published.
What you’ll do
Your work will be central to our product and customers. At a high-level, we split our work into two teams:
- Product
- You’ll architect and ship end-to-end features across frontend (Nuxt/Vue) and backend (NestJS), working closely with our design team and learning from our customers along the way.
- Agents
- You’ll design, experiment, and iterate on approaches to improve our security review workflow (Temporal, LangGraph, tree-sitter, Python)
Regardless of which team you join, you will:
- Own critical systems with a high degree of autonomy.
- Help define, scope, and review key projects; set priorities on the roadmap; and sequence deliverables that push the product forward.
- Investigate, troubleshoot, and resolve operational issues that arise in production.
- Document as you go and share your knowledge with the team.
What we’re looking for
This is not an exhaustive list, nor are they strict requirements. If you meet at least 2 of the following criteria, please apply. We believe that frameworks can be learnt and are therefore framework-agnostic when evaluating past experience.
- You have deep experience building and scaling distributed systems.
- You have strong expertise coding in Typescript, Python or Go.
- You are familiar with CI/CD pipelines, Kubernetes and Docker, message queues, relational databases and automated testing. We use the Google Cloud Platform.
- You have a strong systems-thinking mindset and understand infrastructure choices and their trade-offs.
We believe that cybersecurity concepts can be picked up very easily with strong software engineering fundamentals. That said, some things are nice to have and you may have good reason to be excited to work with us if:
- You’ve worked with compilers before or have a strong understanding of reachability analysis.
- You’ve a good understanding of web application vulnerabilities, and perhaps have demonstrated this through CTF competitions or being credited for the discovery of some CVEs.
How we work
We’re a hybrid team because we believe that the best talent can come from anywhere. We use Deel for payroll, allowing us to hire both employees and contractors in any country in the world. We give you co-working memberships (such as the WeWork All Access Pass) so that you can work anywhere in the world. You can use it to work in-person with other team members in the same city, but it is not mandatory – just get work done. We have teammates in San Francisco, London, Singapore, and India.
You can participate in our Project Europe offsites which happen about once every 2 months.
What we offer
- Competitive salary with meaningful equity
- Health, vision, and dental insurance
- Kind, smart, and inspiring teammates