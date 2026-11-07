Continuous Red Teaming vs Penetration Testing

A penetration test checks a fixed scope once. Continuous red teaming keeps testing an environment that changes, chains weaknesses into the attack paths an attacker could follow and reruns the attack to check that the fix closes the path. If you are choosing between the two, ask whether one scope on one date tells you enough about how your company could be breached.

How the two differ

Penetration test Continuous red teaming Scope Agreed before the test starts The whole organisation, as it changes Timing One testing window All the time, as systems change Output Findings with severities Proven attack paths, with evidence for each step Retesting A retest of the reported findings The attack rerun to confirm the path is closed

A pentest describes the environment on the dates it ran. New domains, services and dependencies added the week after, and vulnerabilities disclosed later, wait for the next test. Continuous red teaming tests them as they appear, across external services, authentication, SaaS providers, supply chain, features and components.

The output differs too. A finding tells you one thing is wrong. An attack path shows how an attacker would use exposures, relationships and trust boundaries to move from one part of your company to another, and which change would stop them.

When a pentest is still the right call

A pentest fits when the scope really is fixed, such as a compliance deadline or one application before launch. Hacktron Whitebox pentests one application from its source code, with dynamic testing against the deployed app when you include it. Every pentest comes with an audit-ready report for SOC 2 or ISO 27001 and one free retest, and the price is shown before it starts: $50 to $25,000 by codebase size.

Why the gap matters now

AI has made exploitation cheaper, and an exploit built for one company can be adapted to others running the same software. In Hacking OpenAI, Hacktron’s researchers found a heap overflow in libheif, an image library that Discourse reached through ImageMagick, and chained it with an OpenAI SSO flaw to reach OpenAI’s internal repositories. From finding the bug to reaching those repositories took less than 72 hours.

The research then followed libheif to Slack, Meta and other targets. Three researchers ran it over two months for under $3,000 in tokens, and adapting the exploit to each new company usually took one or two days. The post is clear that skilled human guidance remained important. The vulnerable library came from a Debian package that had missed a security backport, so a company could become exploitable without changing any code of its own.

How Hacktron Red works

Hacktron is an AI-native offensive security company built by security researchers. Hacktron Red shows what an attacker can actually exploit across your organisation, how they would get in and how to close the path. Researchers find and prove attack techniques. Every technique they prove becomes a workflow, and agents run it around the clock against every part of your environment it matches. Red keeps a living model of your attack surface and tests new assets as they appear.

Hacktron traces the exposures, relationships and trust boundaries an attacker could use between parts of your company. Critical paths are reported the moment they are proven, with the request, response and evidence for every step. For each proven path, Hacktron recommends design, architecture and isolation changes that stop the same class of attack, not only the one bug, then reruns the attack to confirm the path is closed.

Destructive actions are off limits and Hacktron’s researchers monitor the agents. If a test could affect availability, Hacktron stops and contacts you through the agreed channel.

To find out which paths an attacker could take into your organisation, book a call.

FAQs

Does continuous red teaming replace a pentest? Not when you need a scoped report for an audit or a launch. A pentest tests a fixed scope once. Red teaming runs all the time, so new assets and newly disclosed vulnerabilities are tested as they appear.

How is it different from a bug bounty? A bug bounty pays for whatever outside researchers report. Hacktron Red proves complete attack paths continuously, before they become incidents or payouts.

Is continuous testing safe? Yes. Destructive actions are off limits and Hacktron’s researchers monitor the agents. If a test could affect availability, Hacktron stops and contacts you.

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